Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $4.75. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,150,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $199,212.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock worth $1,998,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

