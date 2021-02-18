Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,745. The company has a market cap of $482.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

