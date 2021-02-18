FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Increased by Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,486,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 83.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

