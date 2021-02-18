FY2021 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

