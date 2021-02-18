FY2021 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.23. Recruit has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

