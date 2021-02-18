G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.69

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 15313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFSZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

