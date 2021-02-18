GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

