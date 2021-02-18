Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 136,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.76% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

