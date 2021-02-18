Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $23,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.