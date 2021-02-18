Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.80 Million Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

