Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $608.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

