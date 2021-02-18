Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,945 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

