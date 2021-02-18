Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.57% of NorthWestern worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

