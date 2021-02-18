Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of NuVasive worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

