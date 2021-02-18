Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 594.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 40.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 475,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

