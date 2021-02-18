Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,173,396. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

