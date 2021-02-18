Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 18,650 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flushing Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flushing Financial by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

