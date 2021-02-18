Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 32,300 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

