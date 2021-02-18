Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,037. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

