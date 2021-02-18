Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.15-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

