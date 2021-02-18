Gary F. Goode Sells 14,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

