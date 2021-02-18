GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE GLOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 31,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

