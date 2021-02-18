GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GCMG opened at $13.18 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

