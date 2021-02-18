GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.09

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.09 and last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 2471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Get GDS alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.