Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 621953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

GXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$80.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

