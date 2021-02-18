Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.68), but opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.66). Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.66), with a volume of 366,523 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Get Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.