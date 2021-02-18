General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.