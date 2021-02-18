Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.96 Million

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $922.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.40 million and the highest is $927.77 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 2,172,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,932. Genpact has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genpact by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 609,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,189,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,334,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

