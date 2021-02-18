Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 6.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,229,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,971,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $268.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

