Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

