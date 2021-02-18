Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.199-17.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE GPC opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

