George A. Mangiaracina Sells 16,408 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,506. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

