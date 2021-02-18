Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GILT stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.86 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

