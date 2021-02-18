Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.