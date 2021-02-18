Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GKOS opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.