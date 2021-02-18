Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Five Below makes up 3.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.30. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $198.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.