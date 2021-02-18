Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

