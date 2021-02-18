GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,276.40 ($16.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,253.20 ($16.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have bought 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

