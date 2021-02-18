Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 293.90 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 288.59 ($3.77), with a volume of 9855988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.30 ($3.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore plc (GLEN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.24%.

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.56 ($3.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.02. The stock has a market cap of £39.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.