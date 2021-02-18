Global Indemnity Group, LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GBLI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

