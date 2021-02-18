Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.75 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.20 EPS.

Globant stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $218.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.89. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

