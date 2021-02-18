Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,933. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

