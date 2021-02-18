Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

GMED stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

