Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.00441889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

