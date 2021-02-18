Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Trading Up 5.4%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.87. 10,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$106.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96.

Get Golden Valley Mines alerts:

Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.32 million for the quarter.

About Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 16 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.