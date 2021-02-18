Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. 5,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,098. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

