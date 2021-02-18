Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 5th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Graco has raised its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graco to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

