GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of GrafTech International worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $23,388,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $14,063,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GrafTech International by 16,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 1,071,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,457,879 shares of company stock worth $235,744,540. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

