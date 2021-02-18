Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $107.34. 60,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $107.51.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

