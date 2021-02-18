Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

GLDD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 697,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $953.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $258,196.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,541 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

